Dear DE Reader:

Everyone is under pressure to get the job done quickly. Time is money and all those other irksome platitudes. And, frankly, the boss pestering you to speed it up is as useful to productivity as a bucket under a bull. You’re simply not going to milk any more performance out of that workstation. It’s not a supercomputer. What to do? Start by hitting today’s Check it Out link and learning how new graphics processing and simulation tools could change your desktop engineering workstation dramatically.

In an Editor’s Pick of the Week at the end of March—you can read it here—we looked at NVIDIA’s 16GB Quadro GP100 GPU (graphics processing unit). Basically, this desktop computer-sized GPU is intended to provide the graphics processing horsepower with all the wherewithal for design, simulation, rendering, multiphysics, VR (virtual reality) and what have you. In other words, this GPU is meant to charge up your typical engineering workstation with supercomputer-like graphics processing power.

Now, in that write-up we mentioned that NVIDIA was working on a May date for a joint webinar introducing the GP100 to designers, analysts and anyone needing serious graphics processing. Well, that date is May 3 at 10 a.m. (PDT). Here’s the line on what you can expect to learn.

“Reduce Time to Market: Industry Solutions to Accelerate Complex Product Design Process” brings together experts from NVIDIA, Dassault Systèmes and the engineering consultancy TEN TECH. After opening with a general discussion of design, where it seems to be headed and the challenges of design development, they’ll introduce you to the NVIDIA Quadro GP100 GPU and to Dassault’s 3DEXPERIENCE/SIMULIA CAE (computer-aided engineering) platform. They’ll show you how the combination of the two can accelerate your 3D design, simulation and review process.

The webinar also will present some use cases and customer stories that should give you a real-world perspective on what you could potentially realize using a GP100-enabled workstation in your CAD/CAE efforts. Expect to see some GPU performance data, such as how the GP100 works together with Dassault’s 3DEXPERIENCE/SIMULIA tools like the Abaqus/Standard FEA (finite element analysis) solver. A question-and-answer session will wrap it all up.

All in all, the “Reduce Time to Market: Industry Solutions to Accelerate Complex Product Design Process” webinar sounds like it’ll be a good show. You can learn more and register to attend it from today’s Check it Out link.

Thanks, Pal. – Lockwood

Anthony J. Lockwood

Editor at Large, DE