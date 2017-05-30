Remcom Partners with P3 Group for Simulation Solutions

Remcom has partnered with P3 Group to provide a solution for test and measurement combined with electromagnetic (EM) modeling and simulation. The partnership extends the collaboration in air cabin communications modeling that began between Remcom and P3 aero systems in late 2016, the companies report.
The partnership gives P3’s customers access to Remcom’s electromagnetic simulation and propagation prediction software to augment test and measurement efforts. In addition, Remcom will now offer its customers consulting services that leverage P3’s management and engineering expertise. These complementary offerings provide an option for design projects that require test and measurement validation and communication channel predictions.
For more info, visit Remcom and P3.
Sources: Press materials received from the company.