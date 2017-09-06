Remcom’s Simulation Software Updated with RCS Model for Complex Geometries

The new model leverages Remcom’s X3D ray tracing technology, which runs on graphics processing units (GPUs) and uses multi-threading with a goal to achieve shorter run times. Computation times, according to the company, can be reduced to minutes.

In addition, the tool boosts accuracy for RCS calculations of detailed targets, supporting high-resolution CAD models with hundreds of thousands of facets. Targeted ray shooting ensures comprehensive coverage of finely-faceted models.

For more info, visit Remcom.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.