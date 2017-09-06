Home / New Products / Remcom’s Simulation Software Updated with RCS Model for Complex Geometries

Posted by: Stephanie Skernivitz in New Products, Simulate September 6, 2017

Remcom debuts an updated version of XGtd, its high frequency antenna analysis software for electrically large platforms. The update introduces a GPU-accelerated radar cross section (RCS) model that is designed to speed calculations while delivering accuracy for complex geometries, the company reports.

The new model leverages Remcom’s X3D ray tracing technology, which runs on graphics processing units (GPUs) and uses multi-threading with a goal to achieve shorter run times.  Computation times, according to the company, can be reduced to minutes.

In addition, the tool boosts accuracy for RCS calculations of detailed targets, supporting high-resolution CAD models with hundreds of thousands of facets.  Targeted ray shooting ensures comprehensive coverage of finely-faceted models.

