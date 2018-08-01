Renderings that Fool the Eyes and Minds

Motorola Mobility Red Phone by Helder Filipov, Vinicius Longo and Eduardo Bellesa

Helder Filipov, art director and head of Motorola Mobility’s Brand Experience Design (BXD); Vinicius Longo, 3D artist, BXD; and Eduardo Bellesa, CGI artist, BXD, are responsible for many of the iconic images the telecom provider uses to reach out to customers. The one shown here was modeled in Rhino and rendered in Luxion’s KeyShot.

“Our team partners with the industrial design group on creating the visual assets for every product launch,” says Filipov. “The designers usually create the 3D models in Rhino or [PTC’s] Pro-E [later renamed Creo], and they use KeyShot as a facilitator of the development process to quickly visualize the concepts and proposals generated.”

What guides the design team’s visuals is the need to “create the best representation of each surface, texture, shape, material and finishing for communication,” says Filipov. “The most helpful tool in KeyShot is the material graph editor. With it, we can create and fine-tune the materials. This is the main feature we use to create realistic looking materials,” adds Longo.

What the BXD team gets out of Keyshot is usually “90% good to go,” according to Filipov. “The fundaments are all based on product photography and on crafting each tiny detail of every image we produce. Consistency is also crucial for us, so every color-finishing material needs to look the same in all views, which takes a lot of our efforts as well,” he points out.