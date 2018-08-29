Requirements, Product Record and Quality Linked

Arena Solutions has announced the Summer 2018 release of its unified cloud-based software for PLM (product lifecycle management), quality management (QMS) and supply chain integration from design to manufacturing. A key enhancement in this release is Arena Requirements Management software, which, the company says, can increase new product introduction (NPI) success.

Arena Requirements Management complements the Arena Tickets issue management solution to bring design teams together, the company reports. The new solution allows companies to manage new product development (NPD) requirements and issues, enhancements for future iterations as well as new product work, all of which are connected to the existing product record and quality processes.

With the Requirements Management release, the Arena platform takes advantage of its product record, product project management and quality processes to now provide connected development requirements as well as issues related to product development and enhanced management capabilities. The company explains that with all NPD requirements managed within the context of the entire product record, users gain transparency across product teams. This, in turn, enables users to collaborate and make proactive adjustments from early concept to the introduction of a new product.

The Arena Requirements Management release also expands support of product realization processes by providing users the ability to better document, analyze, trace, prioritize and control changes throughout the NPD and NPI stages. With this support for collaborative NPD, product companies can make informed decisions, achieve higher quality, avoid cycle delays and ensure compliance traceability, the company adds.

“The Arena summer release of Requirements Management in conjunction with Tickets broadens Arena’s product realization platform to provide more collaborative solutions that help our customers reach strategic product goals of innovation, quality, compliance and market timing,” said Arena CEO Craig Livingston in the release announcement. “Our customers can now employ the valuable product lifecycle management discipline with a single source of the product record back to the earliest concept and requirements management phases to improve transparency and control between all impacted stakeholders.”

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.