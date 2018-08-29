Home / New Products / Requirements, Product Record and Quality Linked

Requirements, Product Record and Quality Linked

Posted by: Anthony J. Lockwood August 29, 2018

Arena Solutions has announced the Summer 2018 release of its unified cloud-based software for PLM (product lifecycle management), quality management (QMS) and supply chain integration from design to manufacturing. A key enhancement in this release is Arena Requirements Management software, which, the company says, can increase new product introduction (NPI) success.

The Summer 2018 release of the Arena cloud-based product lifecycle management and quality management platform debuts Arena Requirements Management for tracking requirements and related product development issues. With it, users can create requirements using defined templates, link to parts, reference documents and add details. Image courtesy of Arena Solutions Inc.

Arena Requirements Management complements the Arena Tickets issue management solution to bring design teams together, the company reports. The new solution allows companies to manage new product development (NPD) requirements and issues, enhancements for future iterations as well as new product work, all of which are connected to the existing product record and quality processes.

With the Requirements Management release, the Arena platform takes advantage of its product record, product project management and quality processes to now provide connected development requirements as well as issues related to product development and enhanced management capabilities. The company explains that with all NPD requirements managed within the context of the entire product record, users gain transparency across product teams. This, in turn, enables users to collaborate and make proactive adjustments from early concept to the introduction of a new product.

Arena software provides traceability across all revisions and the entire lifecycle of all products, which resolves questions of product history, audit and ownership. Arena's new Requirements Management capability lets users report on traceability and coverage while providing better visibility into requirements and test coverage. Image courtesy of Arena Solutions Inc.

The Arena Requirements Management release also expands support of product realization processes by providing users the ability to better document, analyze, trace, prioritize and control changes throughout the NPD and NPI stages. With this support for collaborative NPD, product companies can make informed decisions, achieve higher quality, avoid cycle delays and ensure compliance traceability, the company adds.

Arena Requirements Management links design inputs with design outputs. Shown here is an example of a traceability matrix indicating which requirements have missing traces. Image courtesy of Arena Solutions Inc.

“The Arena summer release of Requirements Management in conjunction with Tickets broadens Arena’s product realization platform to provide more collaborative solutions that help our customers reach strategic product goals of innovation, quality, compliance and market timing,” said Arena CEO Craig Livingston in the release announcement. “Our customers can now employ the valuable product lifecycle management discipline with a single source of the product record back to the earliest concept and requirements management phases to improve transparency and control between all impacted stakeholders.”

