Rescale Announces European Office

Rescale, a provider of HPC (high-performance computing) in the cloud, has opened an office in Munich to accommodate its growth in the EMEA market. This will be the third location in the company’s global expansion, having opened an office in Tokyo, Japan last July 2016. The office’s general manager is Wolfgang Dreyer.

According to the company, the new Rescale EMEA sales and technical support team will leverage industry ties and local market knowledge to expand and deepen Rescale’s presence in Europe, where a robust manufacturing sector increasingly relies on simulation and cloud computing to lower production costs, refine complex designs, and improve operational effectiveness in an increasingly competitive global market.

“Europe has always been a crucial market for Rescale,” said Joris Poort, Rescale co-founder and CEO, “and we are thrilled to be establishing a solid regional foundation for sales and support for our customers in Europe. Wolfgang’s HPC expertise and deep familiarity with the region will be a tremendous asset to help serve our European customers.”

For more information, visit Rescale.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.