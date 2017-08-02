Rescale Announces Southeast Asia Expansion

Rescale, San Francisco-based global turnkey big compute solutions provider, is launching its Singapore office covering Southeast Asia. The office will be managed by Zac Leow who brings 20 years of regional experience in managing startup company growth related to business applications and hardware infrastructure. He has experience in massively scalable applications, IoT, mobile apps, analytics, security and cloud-hosted PaaS and SaaS applications. Leow will be working with local partners to promote Rescale’s solutions to end users and IT professionals across multiple industries.

For more info, visit Rescale.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.