Rescale and ANSYS Team Up to Boost Startup Product Innovation

Rescale and ANSYS are collaborating on a simulation and cloud computing program that enables startups to quickly and cost-effectively bring their products to market, the companies report. The program will provide qualifying startups access to Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud solutions, Rescale’s big compute resources and ANSYS Pervasive Engineering Simulation tools, which enable startups to run large-scale simulations on par with larger companies.

The program removes a key barrier for many startups – access to on-premises and high-performance computing. The ANSYS Startup Program offers access to ANSYS’ suite of engineering simulation products to startups around the world. Through Rescale’s zero-footprint, web-based cloud platform for big compute, program participants can run ANSYS simulation tools from a browser window with a standard internet connection. Companies have access to unlimited computing scale and specialty hardware for multiphysics simulations.

Within the cloud-based license provisioning systems, customers can use their existing compute credits for AWS on the Rescale platform.

“Offering a cloud-based big compute solution for the ANSYS Startup Program provides a valuable advantage to startups with big ambitions,” says Matt McKee, director of western region sales at Rescale. “The seamless cloud delivery of ANSYS simulation tools on Rescale’s big compute platform on AWS lets startups compete immediately.”

“Through the power of simulation, our customers are driving product innovation, improving product quality and reducing development cost,” adds Paul Lethbridge, senior manager, ANSYS Startup Program. “With AWS and Rescale, we’re providing startups with cloud-based access that also eliminates the overhead of workstation-class hardware and software — empowering startups to allocate more of their funding toward developing innovative technology and products.”

Sources: Press materials received from the company.