Rescale Debuts ScaleX Labs with Intel Processors and Architecture

Rescale has introduced the ScaleX Labs with Intel Xeon Phi processors and Intel Omni-Path Fabric managed by R Systems. The collaboration yields next-generation computation to Rescale’s cloud platform for big compute, ScaleX Pro.

The Intel Xeon Phi processor is a bootable host processor that offers parallelism and vectorization to support high-performance computing (HPC) applications. The joint cloud solution also features Intel Omni-Path Fabric for fast, low-latency performance, according to Rescale. R Systems hosts Intel’s technology at its remote HPC data centers in Champaign, IL.

These HPC capabilities are available at no charge to users for four weeks through Rescale’s cloud platform for big compute, ScaleX Pro. ScaleX Pro provides users with an intuitive graphics user interface for job execution (including pre- and post-processing) and collaboration with peers, backed by security protocols and certifications including annual SOC 2 Type 2 Certification and ITAR- and EAR-compliant infrastructure. ScaleX Labs users will also receive beta access to ScaleX Developer, Rescale’s product that allows software developers to create, publish and run their own software on the ScaleX platform.

“Intel is investing to offer a balanced portfolio of products for high-performance computing, including our leading Intel Xeon Phi processors and low-latency Intel Omni-Path Architecture,” said Barry Davis, general manager, Accelerated Workload Group, Intel. “With increasing adoption of HPC applications to drive discovery and innovation, the ScaleX Labs with Intel Xeon Phi processors provides customers the opportunity to access high-performance compute capability in the cloud.”

For more information, visit Rescale and R Systems.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.