Rescale Introduces CST Studio Suite to ScaleX Cloud Platform

Rescale has a new partnership with Computer Simulation Technology (CST), part of SIMULIA, a Dassault Systèmes brand, that will allow engineers and scientists running simulations in CST Studio Suite to access a high-performance computing (HPC) network via Rescale’s ScaleX platform.

CST Studio Suite software package is designed for electromagnetic simulation. Rescale offers a scalable, secure and turn-key, cloud-based platform that now allows CST Studio Suite to run on its worldwide network of high-performance computers.

Under the new partnership, CST customers can bring their own licenses, and CST Studio Suite will be available preconfigured on Rescale’s ScaleX platform. By accessing Rescale’s ScaleX platform through any browser, CST STUDIO SUITE users can run sophisticated engineering simulations on Rescale’s global multi-cloud HPC network of over 60 data centers in 30 plus locations worldwide.

With Rescale’s ScaleX platform, enterprises can leverage built-in administration and collaboration tools to build teams, manage resources and share jobs with team members. Additionally, enterprise administrators can take advantage of security features such as multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, and set IP access rights, on a platform that meets security standards, including ISO 27001 and 27017, SOC2 Type 2, ITAR, and HIPAA.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.