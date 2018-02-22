Rescale’s Turnkey Cloud HPC Platform Offers NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPU with NVLink

Rescale announces that NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPU accelerators and NVIDIA NVLink high-speed interconnect technology are available on Rescale’s ScaleX turnkey cloud platform for AI and high-performance computing (HPC). The new GPUs are hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and as dedicated bare metal nodes by SkyScale, a Rescale partner. All resources are accessible on an hourly basis with Rescale’s more than 200 preinstalled and pretuned HPC applications.

With the addition of the Tesla V100 to the ScaleX platform, Rescale users gain instant, hourly access to the fastest, most powerful GPU on the market. Based on the highly efficient NVIDIA Volta GPU architecture, the Tesla V100 is a big compute powerhouse, delivering 3x the training performance compared to its predecessor.

Enterprises looking to tap into the power of the Tesla V100 with NVIDIA NVLink can now get same-day results with Rescale’s portfolio of 200+ commercial, open-source, and software applications that are pre-installed and ready-to-use on the ScaleX platform.

“With Tesla V100 GPUs with NVIDIA NVLink on the Rescale cloud, customers have the flexibility to access the world’s fastest GPU on demand for their most demanding HPC and AI workloads,” says Paresh Kharya, group product marketing manager at NVIDIA.

Interested users can apply to Rescale’s Deep Learning Kickstart Program, which provides Rescale credits to test NVIDIA’s latest GPUs for enterprise workloads. For details, visit Rescale.

