Resource Explains Generative Design

Generative design software is an iterative process. You feed it design goals and various constraints. It runs through a gazillion iterations, testing and learning as it goes. It then offers you options to explore. It’s like a futuristic Socratic skull session: You both pose questions and together work toward an optimal design. How’s that work? Today’s link goes to a generative design learning resource that demystifies the technology and explains what it means for you.

Autodesk has been at the forefront of generative design development. They recently incorporated generative design functionality into their cloud-based Fusion 360 3D CAD, CAM and CAE tool. It’s available with their Ultimate subscription tier. More on that below.

The landing page gives you the lowdown of what’s in generative design for you. It’s extremely thorough. You have a ton of links, videos and reads to investigate.

The landing page opens with a short video overview. Watch it then scroll down to read and watch more about its benefits for design exploration, additive manufacturing, part consolidation and so forth.

On this page, you’ll also find news stories, a downloadable white paper from the Harvard Business Review, a case study from GM and a link to workshop schedules. Suffice to say, this is where you find core data to build your knowledge base and comfort level with the technology.

In a Nutshell: Generative Design Learning Resource Online resource exploring Autodesk Fusion 360 Ultimate’s generative design technology.

Describes how generative design exploration and optimization works.

Outlines applications and benefits across diverse manufacturing industries and design disciplines.

Multiple real-world videos, papers, news stories and case studies.

Has a registration link to Fusion 360 Ultimate subscription with online credits so that you can try generative design technology. Learn more here.

Make sure to hit the “learn more about generative design” link right under the video. It takes you to a sub landing page. It succinctly defines what generative design is and how it’s vastly different from topology optimization. (The two are often improperly conflated.)

This subsection offers three videos from the real world on what generative design already means to designers and their companies. It also details how to leverage generative design in industries like aerospace, automotive, industrial machinery and consumer goods. In a nice touch, the page introduces you to Autodesk’s team of generative design experts.

Now, the cloud’s available horsepower is an ideal platform for generative design. So Autodesk came up with an idea to get you to try it. Sign up for an annual subscription to Autodesk Fusion 360 Ultimate before the end of September and you’ll get a wad of cloud credits you can use to explore multiple generative design studies and understand what it’s really all about. It’s the future of design, so it’s worth the try. Hit today’s link to get started.

