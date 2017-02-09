RIGOL Expands Internet of Things Solutions with new ASK/ FSK Demodulation Analysis Software

RIGOL Technologies, Inc. has expanded its Internet of Things (IoT) test portfolio. Its new S1220 software, along with RIGOL’s DSA800 Series spectrum analyzer gives engineers integrating ASK/FSK modulated signals into their designs a new solution to speed their debug activities and reduce time to market.

Amplitude Shift Keying (ASK) and Frequency Shift Keying (FSK) are popular standards for those integrating wireless technologies into IoT designs. When combined with the RIGOL DSA832E spectrum analyzer, the company says its SA1220 Demodulation Analysis Software provides engineers with a cost effective tool set for investigating, visualizing, and analyzing ASK and FSK signals.

According to the company, S1220 enables engineers to:

Decode real time ASK and FSK RF signals

Identify timing errors

Analyze noise range tradeoffs

Visualize baseband data

Capture and compare RF signal parameters

“IoT designers are confronted with many challenges,” said Mike Rizzo, general manager, RIGOL USA. “Whether working to optimize power consumption, integrate sensor arrays, develop controllers, or implementing wireless technologies RIGOL Technologies has a solution to speed IoT development.”

