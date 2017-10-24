Rize Announces Partnership with Cimquest

Rize Inc. reports that Cimquest Inc. is now a Rize Authorized Reseller. Cimquest has been a provider of Mastercam in the mid-Atlantic and New England region and, up until recently, a Stratasys Platinum Partner covering the New York metro region. With this announcement, Cimquest has made the business decision to add the Rize additive manufacturing product line to its portfolio of 3D printer solutions.

Rize One is a 3D printer that uses Rize’s augmented polymer deposition (APD) platform. APD involves the simultaneous extrusion of Rize’s own compound of engineering- and medical-grade thermoplastic and jetting functional inks wherever needed to change the material properties of the thermoplastic at the voxel level. This enables users to jet Release One ink between the support material and the part for quick, easy, clean and safe support removal with their hands immediately following printing and marking ink for 3D printing detailed text and images in and on parts. Rize parts are watertight and have isotropic strength. They can be sterilized and provide chemical resistance to acid, acetone, alcohol and more. Moreover, the APD process and materials are safe and environmentally friendly and the printer is desktop size, so it can be used for production of replacement and custom tooling, fixtures, jigs and end-use parts.

