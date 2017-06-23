Rize Begins Shipping Rize One 3D Printer

Rize Inc. has begun commercial shipments of its Rize One 3D printer. The company also reports continued, rapid growth over the last six months.

The Rize One uses the company’s Augmented Polymer Deposition (APD) process, which requires virtually zero post processing after printing, according to the company.

“We are seeing increasing worldwide demand for our Rize One 3D printer, particularly among global manufacturers and healthcare facilities, and we are excited to have begun shipping,” said Eugene Giller, Rize founder and president. “Our passionate and deeply experienced team has accomplished an enormous amount in a very short timeframe. We are working to quickly expand our go-to-market initiatives, while continuing to develop innovative new products.”

In the six months since launching Rize One, Rize has achieved commercial production and shipment of the Rize One 3D printer, US channel expansion, customer sales of the Rize One 3D printer and the addition of Santhana Krishnan to its board of directors.

For more information, visit Rize Inc.