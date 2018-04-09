Rize Launches Digitally Augmented AM Parts

Rize Inc. has announced Digitally Augmented Parts, which enables augmenting functional 3D printed parts with digital information. With this new capability, users can now create a digital thread between the digital and physical part and accelerate Industry 4.0 technologies like blockchain and AR/VR applications.

With Rize’s patented Augmented Polymer Deposition (APD) hybrid process, which combines extrusion and material jetting, innovators will be able to 3D print industrial parts with embedded markers that create an immutable connection to the digital part and bridge the gap between the virtual and real world, the company reports.

Using the voxel-level ink jetting capability of APD, engineers can 3D print secure information on an industrial part, in a QR code for example. A common smartphone app can scan the QR code on the part and instantly display the corresponding digital information online. For example, an engineer can store all of a part’s information digitally and maintain digital augmentation of the part throughout its lifecycle.

This new capability also enhances the usage of the new 3MF format for 3D printing, which carries intelligence on the additive part that can now be carried from the digital world into the physical world, Rize reports.

“This is the first step towards embedding intelligent capabilities within the part and connecting them through a digital thread into the digital twin of the part,” says Andy Kalambi, president and CEO of Rize Inc.

Rize plans to demonstrate its capability to produce Digitally Augmented Parts during the Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) conference in St. Louis, MO.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.