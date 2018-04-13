Robotics & AI Summit to Tackle Automation’s Potential and Challenges in Manufacturing

Whether looking to integrate robotics and artificial intelligence into a business or looking to create solutions for manufacturers, the Robotics & AI Summit will address the challenges and the potential for automation in manufacturing.

Following is just a sampling of two of 15 sessions that will help attendees find the tools needed to integrate, build, and profit from robotics & AI solutions.

One panel discussion will address strategies for implementing automation and measuring ROI. Talking points include the following:

determining whether your business is ready for robotics, AI and IoT;

building the business case for implementing or growing automation;

assessing current business processes to determine if they need to be modified;

formulating a roll-out plan;

managing staffing and morale during robotics adoption; and

effectively measuring and maintaining ROI.

Speakers for this discussion include Sam Hoff of Patti Engineering; Asuman Suenbuel of SAP; Alex Shikany of Association for Advancing Automation and Doug Olson of Harmonic Drive.

In another panel discussion, the topic is “The Convergence of AI, Robotics and Industry 4.0 – How Will They Revolutionize Manufacturing.” During this session, technology and business leaders will share their opinions on how robotics, AI, and IIoT are being adopted, how they should be adopted, and how they will transform production. Speakers are: Eric Daimer, advisor of Conversion Capital

and former White House executive fellow under President Obama; Chris Benson, chief scientist, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, at Honeywell; Ai-Ping Hu, senior research engineer at

Georgia Tech Research Institute; and Pulkit Kapur, senior industry manager, Robotics and Autonomous Systems, The MathWorks.

For more info, visit RoboBusiness.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.