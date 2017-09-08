Rohde & Schwarz Addresses Over-the-Air Testing Needs for 5G

Rohde & Schwarz, supplier of test and measurement equipment, has enhanced its Over-the-Air (OTA) test systems to test in 5G millimeter wave (mmW) environments.

Today, Rohde & Schwarz offers its R&S TS8991 OTA Performance Test System, a single-source turnkey system for wireless testing. The R&S TS8991 includes an anechoic chamber, positioning equipment, antenna (link & measurement) systems, test instruments and automated measurement software. It is compliant with CTIA, joint CTIA & Wi-FI Alliance and 3GPP test plans. The test system is available in different sizes, and its modular system design allows for customer-specific configurations. Systems can be custom designed to meet specific requirements in terms of size, functionality, frequency range and applications.

Users can either purchase separate components (instruments, chamber, software) for their OTA test solution and assemble and integrate them themselves. Or they can purchase a complete turnkey system.

Rohde & Schwarz was to exhibit its current OTA test system R&S TS8991 OTA Performance Test System at Mobile World Congress Americas from September 12 to 14, 2017 in San Francisco.



For more info, visit Rohde & Schwarz.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.