SABIC Debuts Portfolio of Filaments for FDM at RAPID + TCT

SABIC has unveiled a new portfolio of six high-performance filament grades for fused deposition modeling (FDM).
SABIC’s new filaments, designed for use with Stratasys Fortus printers, are based on the company’s ULTEM polyetherimide (PEI) resin, CYCOLAC acrylonitrile-butadiene-styren
Following are details on the filaments:
- ULTEM AM9085F filament–A PEI product manufactured from ULTEM 9085 resin. This product provides high heat resistance and mechanical strength, is UL94 V-0 compliant at 1.5 and 3.0 mm and meets FAR 25.853 and OSU 65/65 requirements with low FST evolution. It is available in black and natural (unpigmented) colors.
- CYCOLAC AMMG94F filament–This is a general-purpose ABS product manufactured from CYCOLAC MG94 resin. It provides a balance of properties for various applications, and is UL94 HB compliant at 3.0 mm. It is available in black, white and natural (unpigmented) colors.
- LEXAN AM1110F filament–This general-purpose PC product is manufactured from LEXAN HF1110 resin. It provides thermal properties, is UL94 V-2 compliant at 3.0 mm and is available in white.
The nominal diameter of all SABIC’s filament products is 1.79 mm ± 0.05 mm and they are available in a 1510cc spool size.
At RAPID + TCT, SABIC also showed applications printed from its developmental materials that have been designed for FDM. These materials include the following:
- High-impact strength polycarbonate filament for processing and secondary operations
- Polycarbonate and ULTEM healthcare filaments made with SABIC healthcare grade resins
- High-impact strength ULTEM filament
- Flame, smoke and toxicity compliant polycarbonate filament for use in aerospace applications
- EXTEM thermoplastic polyimide filament with heat resistance exceeding that of ULTEM filament
- Breakaway support materials for SABIC’s ULTEM, PC, and ABS filaments
For more info, visit SABIC.
Sources: Press materials received from the company.