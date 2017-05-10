Home / New Products / SABIC Debuts Portfolio of Filaments for FDM at RAPID + TCT

SABIC Debuts Portfolio of Filaments for FDM at RAPID + TCT

Posted by: admin in New Products, Prototype/Manufacture May 10, 2017

SABIC has unveiled a new portfolio of six high-performance filament grades for fused deposition modeling (FDM).

SABIC’s new filaments, designed for use with Stratasys  Fortus printers, are based on the company’s ULTEM polyetherimide (PEI) resin, CYCOLAC acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) resin and LEXAN polycarbonate (PC) resin, and offer the same composition as the company’s injection molding grades. Manufacturers can use the filaments to produce a range of durable end-use parts, according to the company.

Following are details on the filaments:

  • ULTEM AM9085F filament–A PEI product manufactured from ULTEM 9085 resin. This product provides high heat resistance and mechanical strength, is UL94 V-0 compliant at 1.5 and 3.0 mm and meets FAR 25.853 and OSU 65/65 requirements with low FST evolution. It is available in black and natural (unpigmented) colors.
  • CYCOLAC AMMG94F filament–This is a general-purpose ABS product manufactured from CYCOLAC MG94 resin. It provides a balance of properties for various applications, and is UL94 HB compliant at 3.0 mm. It is available in black, white and natural (unpigmented) colors.
  • LEXAN AM1110F filament–This general-purpose PC product is manufactured from LEXAN HF1110 resin. It provides thermal properties, is UL94 V-2 compliant at 3.0 mm and is available in white.

The nominal diameter of all SABIC’s filament products is 1.79 mm ± 0.05 mm and they are available in a 1510cc spool size.

At RAPID + TCT, SABIC also showed applications printed from its developmental materials that have been designed for FDM. These materials include the following:

  • High-impact strength polycarbonate filament for processing and secondary operations
  • Polycarbonate and ULTEM healthcare filaments made with SABIC healthcare grade resins
  • High-impact strength ULTEM filament
  • Flame, smoke and toxicity compliant polycarbonate filament for use in aerospace applications
  • EXTEM thermoplastic polyimide filament with heat resistance exceeding that of ULTEM filament
  • Breakaway support materials for SABIC’s ULTEM, PC, and ABS filaments

For more info, visit SABIC.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.

Tagged with:

About admin

© Copyright 2017, Peerless Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy