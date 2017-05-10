SABIC Debuts Portfolio of Filaments for FDM at RAPID + TCT

SABIC has unveiled a new portfolio of six high-performance filament grades for fused deposition modeling (FDM).



SABIC’s new filaments, designed for use with Stratasys Fortus printers, are based on the company’s ULTEM polyetherimide (PEI) resin, CYCOLAC acrylonitrile-butadiene-styren e (ABS) resin and LEXAN polycarbonate (PC) resin, and offer the same composition as the company’s injection molding grades. Manufacturers can use the filaments to produce a range of durable end-use parts, according to the company.

Following are details on the filaments:

ULTEM AM9085F filament–A PEI product manufactured from ULTEM 9085 resin. This product provides high heat resistance and mechanical strength, is UL94 V-0 compliant at 1.5 and 3.0 mm and meets FAR 25.853 and OSU 65/65 requirements with low FST evolution. It is available in black and natural (unpigmented) colors.

CYCOLAC AMMG94F filament–This is a general-purpose ABS product manufactured from CYCOLAC MG94 resin. It provides a balance of properties for various applications, and is UL94 HB compliant at 3.0 mm. It is available in black, white and natural (unpigmented) colors.

LEXAN AM1110F filament–This general-purpose PC product is manufactured from LEXAN HF1110 resin. It provides thermal properties, is UL94 V-2 compliant at 3.0 mm and is available in white.

The nominal diameter of all SABIC’s filament products is 1.79 mm ± 0.05 mm and they are available in a 1510cc spool size.

At RAPID + TCT, SABIC also showed applications printed from its developmental materials that have been designed for FDM. These materials include the following:

High-impact strength polycarbonate filament for processing and secondary operations

Polycarbonate and ULTEM healthcare filaments made with SABIC healthcare grade resins

High-impact strength ULTEM filament

Flame, smoke and toxicity compliant polycarbonate filament for use in aerospace applications

EXTEM thermoplastic polyimide filament with heat resistance exceeding that of ULTEM filament

Breakaway support materials for SABIC’s ULTEM, PC, and ABS filaments

Sources: Press materials received from the company.