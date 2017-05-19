ScaleMatrix Announces GPU-as-a-Service Solution

ScaleMatrix offers a GPU-as-a-Service solution with dense graphics processing unit (GPU) power for today’s HPC, deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

With GPU-as-a-service, ScaleMatrix supplies the servers as a bare-metal cloud offering with flexible payment options and short-term use models for GPUs on premium servers. The system specifications range from four to eight GPUs, with up to dual Intel Xeon processor E5-2630 v4, between 64-128GB RAM and a 1TB SSD NVMe for the primary drive, and 4TB SATA as a secondary drive.

The GPU-as-a-service solutions start at $1,464 per month and scales up for those with more intense GPU compute processing needs.

In addition, ScaleMatrix delivers up to a 30% improvement on power usage effectiveness, according to the company.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.