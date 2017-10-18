Sciaky Wins U.S. Department of Commerce Award for Metal 3D Printing Innovations

Sciaky, a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries, Inc. (PSI) and provider of metal additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, received the President’s “E” Award from the U.S. Department of Commerce for the export of its Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM) systems to countries worldwide.

The President’s “E” Award was created by Executive Order of the President in 1961. Today, the award is awarded by the U.S. Department of Commerce to recognize persons, firms, or organizations that contribute significantly in the effort to increase U.S. exports, with a focus on innovation, sustainability and work of broad impact.

The President’s “E” Award Ceremony took place during the U.S. Manufacturers to Europe & Beyond Conference on September 19, 2017 in Cleveland, OH.

“Sciaky is honored to receive this prestigious award from the U.S. Department of Commerce,” says Bob Phillips, Vice President of Sciaky, Inc. “We are proud to be an American company that exports innovative technology all across the world.”

As a metal additive manufacturing solution, Sciaky’s EBAM systems can produce parts ranging from 8 in. (203 mm) to 19 feet (5.79 m) in length. EBAM has gross deposition rates ranging from 7 to 20 lbs. (3.18 to 9.07 kg) of metal per hour. EBAM features IRISS, an Interlayer Real-time Imaging and Sensing System, which can sense and digitally self-adjust metal deposition with repeatability. This closed-loop control enables Sciaky’s EBAM 3D printing process to deliver consistent part geometry, mechanical properties, microstructure and metal chemistry, the company reports.

