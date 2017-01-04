Sculpteo Adds Artificial Intelligence to Additive Manufacturing

Sculpteo, a provider of 3D printing technology, has revealed Agile Metal Technology, an online agent-based system that helps designers and manufacturers analyze and evaluate metal additive manufacturing (AM) projects. The software is designed to help identify errors, automate complex procedures, find best fit processes and techniques and offer optimization suggestions.

According to a company press release, Agile Metal Technology includes six modules:

Business Case is the first tool of the suite, and will be unveiled at CES. Business Case is a self-learning AI that evaluates whether a CAD file is optimized for metal additive manufacturing. Business Case helps evaluate appropriate materials, and delivers an approach for cost and time budget for metal AM.

Design Optimizer provides a deeper analysis of the design compatibility for metal AM, and assess the best way to handle thermic constraints. The tool detects features posing issues, suggests design modifications, evaluates the best printing orientation for the part.

Lattice Generator helps meet cost and weight reduction goals by recommending a best structural configuration while allowing the user the option to choose a preferred lattice cell design.

Support Optimizer displays the supports necessary to meet the requirement of the part (tolerance, yield assessment). Expert users will be able to add inputs and restrictions based on the support generated by the Agile Metal Technology platform.

Post-Processor analyzes the post-processing features, required metrology to meet project requirements and evaluate how timeline and budget can be met.

Batch Controller is a replica of the Sculpteobatch control tool for metal 3D printing technologies.

“Metal 3D printing offers the possibility of building new parts with complex geometries that are not possible with traditional methods, however getting metal additive manufacturing right is a serious challenge,” said Clement Moreau, CEO of Sculpteo. “As the complexity of additive manufacturing grows, it is difficult to get the necessary information to make the project go smoothly. Experts and specific software exist, but they are extremely expensive, and add to production time.”

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.