Seebo Launches Add-in for Dassault Systèmes’ SOLIDWORKS

With Seebo, SOLIDWORKS users are equipped with tools for IoT modeling, simulation, execution and behavior analytics. This allows them to quickly and easily define, validate and build IoT products. Once in market, product teams see exactly how their product is being used and make informed data-driven decisions about product enhancements to boost product adoption and profits.

“Mastering how to design for the internet of things will be one of the major challenges for companies in the next two to three years,” says Kishore Boyalakuntla, VP of Product Portfolio Management, SOLIDWORKS, Dassault Systèmes.

The Seebo add-in for SOLIDWORKS is available in a controlled release. SOLIDWORKS users can register for a free trial.

For more info, visit Seebo and Dassault Systèmes.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.