Sensirion Launches Evaluation Kit for Environmental Sensors

Sensirion offers its next evaluation kit generation, the SEK-Environmental Sensing. The SEK-Environmental Sensing allows engineers to evaluate sensors and develop sensor applications more quickly and easily. The kit combines plug-and-play hardware with an easy-to-use viewer software, the ControlCenter, enabling in-depth evaluation of all Sensirion environmental sensors. Each evaluation kit includes a Sensirion SensorBridge, all required connector cables, as well as various sensor samples.

The SensorBridge features two independent I2C channels that allow simultaneous evaluation of two environmental sensor samples. The ControlCenter viewer software makes it possible to display and log the sensor signals for multiple sensors connected to several SensorBridges on the same PC. The software can be downloaded from Sensirion’s website. Different versions of the kit with humidity, temperature and multi-pixel gas sensor samples are currently available; the evaluation kit will also work with Sensirion’s upcoming environmental sensor solutions.

For more info, visit Sensirion.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.