Sensirion Releases SFP800 Series

Sensirion, a provider of flow and environment sensors, has released the SDP8000 series. This next-generation chip combines increased accuracy and long-term stability with extended functionality and higher measurement speed at even lower cost, the company states.

According to Sensirion, the new differential pressure sensors of the SDP800 series offer excellent repeatability and measurement speed up to 2kHz. The fully calibrated and temperature-compensated sensors are available in numerous versions that differ in pressure range, pneumatic connection and output signal. Whereas the analog version provides a configurable analog voltage output, the digital version features different measurement modes, smart averaging functions and multiple I2C addresses. Both versions come with either 125 Pa or 500 Pa bidirectional pressure range and provide a manifold or tube connection.

For more information, visit Sensirion.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.