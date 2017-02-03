Senvol, America Makes Form Partnership

Senvol has partnered with America Makes and ASM International to create learning tools for additive manufacturing (AM) machine and material selection. Both the learning tool exercises and the Senvol Database are online and free to use.

The exercises were piloted at several universities that are leaders in AM, an organizational press release states.

“The Senvol Database is a tremendous resource for the entire industry, and with the addition of these learning tool exercises, we are furthering our commitment to expand mission critical knowledge and training on additive manufacturing,” says Leanne Gluck, deputy director of Workforce and Education at America Makes.

“We are very pleased to partner with both America Makes and ASM International on this. America Makes has a clear vision to expand additive manufacturing knowledge, and ASM International has a rich history of educating industry on materials information,” says Zach Simkin, president of Senvol.

For more information, visit Senvol and America Makes.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.