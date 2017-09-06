Short-Range Industrial Laser Scanner Debuts

FARO Technologies has released the FARO FocusS 70, the latest addition to its FARO Focus Laser Scanner series. A short-range, ultra-portable industrial scanner, the FocusS 70 is specifically designed for product design, architecture, engineering, construction and public safety/forensics professionals, according to FARO. In related news, FARO also introduced what it calls the next generation of its FaroArm portable coordinate measuring machine (CMM), the FARO QuantumS FaroArm.

FARO describes the FocusS 70 laser scanner as designed for indoor and outdoor applications that require scanning range from 1.97 to 229.65 feet (0.6 to 70 m) and with accuracy of ±1 mm. It adds that the FocusS 70 delivers a set of incremental, value-added functionality that works with applications that require the short-range scanning power of its sibling unit the FocusM 70 as well as the level accuracy of the FocusS 150 or FocusS 350 scanners.

The FocusS 70 features include touchscreen and network scanner control, integrated color camera, an acquisition speed of up to 976,000 points per second and high dynamic range (HDR) imaging. It can operate over an extended temperature range, and its Ingress Protection (IP) Rating Class 54 makes it suitable for use in high-particulate and wet weather conditions. The FocusS 70 weighs approximately 9.25 lbs (4.2 kg) and measures approximately 9x7x4 in. (230x183x103 mm).

Additionally, the FocusS 70 supports the real time, on-site registration functionality recently announced by FARO with the introduction of version 7.0 of its SCENE 3D documentation software for laser scanners. This functionality, explains FARO, enables the 3D scan data, whether it be from a single scan or multiple scans in-process simultaneously, to be wirelessly transmitted (i.e., no memory cards needed), processed, aligned and registered directly to an on-site mobile device or a workstation in real time.

FARO says that its new QuantumS FaroArm is “25% more accurate than any FaroArm to date” and that its “advanced man-machine interface and enhanced ergonomics … enables up to 15% less effort and fatigue for the operator with direct, contact only units.” The portable QuantumS is certified to ISO 10360-12:2016, a standard that establishes testing procedures for verifying the performance of an articulated arm CMM. It also tests to IEC 60068-2 standards for shock, vibration and temperature stress relief.

FARO adds that advanced wireless capabilities with the QuantumS ensure that cable-free scanning and probing is comparable to scanning and probing with a cable attachment. Additionally, the availability of dual, hot-swappable batteries supports continuous operation anywhere on the factory floor without the need for external power, according to FARO. With the addition of the FAROBlu Laser Line Probe HD, the QuantumS offers measurement capabilities for direct-to-parts contact and non-contact requirements.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.