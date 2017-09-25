Siemens acquires Infolytica Corporation

Siemens PLM Software has entered into an agreement to acquire Montreal, Canada-based Infolytica, expanding the company’s simulation suite into electromagnetics (EM). Siemens reports that this acquisition has potential to accelerate development of solutions for electric and electromagnetic devices such as electric machines, including motors, generators and transformers, as well as sensors, induction heating, MRI and shielding. The Infolytica business will be incorporated into the Mechanical Analysis Division of Mentor, a Siemens business. Closing of the transaction is expected in October 2017.

The addition of Infolytica reportedly enhances Siemens’ Simcenter portfolio for simulation and test, which covers mechanical, thermal, fluid dynamics and electromagnetic simulations. Infolytica’s products are widely used in the design of electromechanical products across industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, electrical appliances, medical equipment, heavy industry and power generation.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.