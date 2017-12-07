Siemens Acquires Solido Design Automation

Siemens has entered into an agreement to acquire Saskatoon, Canada-based Solido Design Automation Inc., a provider of variation-aware design and characterization software to semiconductor companies worldwide. Solido‘s machine learning-based products are currently used in production at over 40 major companies.

The acquisition of Solido further expands Mentor’s analog/mixed-signal (AMS) verification portfolio to help address the challenges of IC design and verification for automotive, communications, data-center computing, networking, mobile and IoT applications. Terms of the transaction are not disclosed. Siemens expects to close the transaction in early December 2017.

Variation-aware design and characterization has been instrumental in developing modern semiconductor products, Siemens reports. When analog, mixed-signal, memory, and standard cell circuits are designed for complex applications, the verification software needs to deliver reliable simulation results while avoiding time- and resource-intensive analysis methods, the company adds.

For more info, visit Siemens.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.