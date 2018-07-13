Siemens and Alibaba Partner on China IIoT Collaboration

Siemens and Alibaba are partnering to build the industrial internet of things in China. The German corporation will enable its MindSphere operating system to be available on Alibaba’s cloud-computing platform for users in mainland China, according to the companies. Siemens’ MindSphere provides a space for industrial machines and factories to connect through the cloud.

Under the memorandum of understanding signed in Berlin, the Siemens and Alibaba digital partnership is effective immediately. The companies intend to offer MindSphere on Alibaba Cloud, the e-commerce company’s cloud-computing unit, in 2019. Additionally, the companies also signed a memorandum of understanding that will allow them to join forces to generate more IoT products for China’s manufacturing industry. Siemens says the partnership can enable the opportunity to enhance Chinese industry through its products, which reportedly to date have offered via Amazon Web Services Inc. and Microsoft Corp.’s public cloud platforms.