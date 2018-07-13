Home / Internet of Things / Siemens and Alibaba Partner on China IIoT Collaboration

Siemens and Alibaba Partner on China IIoT Collaboration

Posted by: DE Editors in Internet of Things, News July 13, 2018

Siemens and Alibaba are partnering to build the industrial internet of things in China. The German corporation will enable its MindSphere operating system to be available on Alibaba’s cloud-computing platform for users in mainland China, according to the companies. Siemens’ MindSphere provides a space for industrial machines and factories to connect through the cloud.

Under the memorandum of understanding signed in Berlin, the Siemens and Alibaba digital partnership is effective immediately. The companies intend to offer MindSphere on Alibaba Cloud, the e-commerce company’s cloud-computing unit, in 2019. Additionally, the companies also signed a memorandum of understanding that will allow them to join forces to generate more IoT products for China’s manufacturing industry. Siemens says the partnership can enable the opportunity to enhance Chinese industry through its products, which reportedly to date have offered via Amazon Web Services Inc. and Microsoft Corp.’s public cloud platforms.

Siemens is said to be increasing its initiatives in digital industries to counter the decline of its traditional businesses, which provides infrastructure for the gas and other industries. The company says it anticipates that the Alibaba increase its foothold in China, which is currently its third-largest market.

“This cooperation is a landmark deal for bringing Industry 4.0-solutions to China as the world’s powerhouse of manufacturing,” Siemens Chief Executive Officer Joe Kaeser said in a statement.

MindSphere is an open and cloud-based operating system designed for IoT systems that works by connecting factories, machines and products and gathering data to boost production efficiency and decrease downtime at manufacturing facilities. The product is offered by Siemens’ Digital Factory

For more info, visit Siemens.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.

Tagged with:

About DE Editors

DE's editors contribute news and new product announcements to Digital Engineering. Press releases can be sent to them via DE-Editors@digitaleng.news.
© Copyright 2018, Peerless Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy