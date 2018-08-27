Siemens and Bentley Partner in Digital Solution

Siemens PLM Software announced that it is collaborating with Bentley Systems, an integrated solution for enterprises to deliver capital projects more efficiently, to combine the Teamcenter product lifecycle management (PLM) system portfolio with Bentley’s ProjectWise and its connected data environment (CDE). The new offering continues Siemens’ and Bentley’s strategic alliance that was announced in 2016, and will extend enterprise visibility across program management of capital project engineering and construction.

“In going digital, the work of engineers and constructors is increasingly about the digital context and digital components around, and within, their infrastructure projects,” says Greg Bentley, CEO of Bentley Systems. “As we industrialize project delivery, it is exciting for us to be working with Siemens to extend the reach of our CDE’s digital workflows beyond individual capital projects. With the Teamcenter PLM integration, the connections of project digital twins can now both expand into their enterprise context, and drill down into their manufactured components—advancing infrastructure through digital DNA!”

The capabilities for systems engineering and requirements management within Teamcenter, and lifecycle simulation of engineered components, are now complemented by Bentley’s CDE to take advantage of a project digital twin.

Extending Teamcenter through project delivery, the CDE enables visibility along digital threads of connected 2D and 3D models, dynamically managed to reflect project status. This allows for the continuous assimilation of design and engineering data, to be visually and analytically accessible as appropriate by team members across the wider enterprise and supply chain. Incorporating capital project engineering and construction models in this integrated way enables diverse simulations throughout the project management process to anticipate real-world issues, and more informed decision-making by real-time understanding of the impact of any design change. The solution will be available to the market beginning in early 2019.

“Owner/operators and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firms in the industry need to lower costs and deliver projects more efficiently, and this new digital solution facilitates data-driven business processes for the optimization of projects and the plant,” says Tony Hemmelgarn, CEO of Siemens PLM Software. “Powered by the digital twin, this solution allows engineering data to flow between capital project stakeholders, and will support a broad set of industry use cases.”

