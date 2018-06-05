Siemens Announces Solid Edge 2019

Siemens has announced the latest release of Solid Edge software for mechanical and electrical design, simulation, manufacturing, technical documentation, and data management. Solid Edge 2019 adds electrical and printed circuit board (PCB) design technologies, new requirements management capabilities, integrated simulation analysis, the latest tools for subtractive and additive manufacturing, and free secure cloud-based project collaboration.

“The integration of mechanical and electrical design tools within Solid Edge will enable us to develop and deliver our custom electro-mechanical systems faster and at a lower cost than our competition,” said Eric Becnel, VP and chief engineer, RadioBro Corporation, via a press release.

Solid Edge Wiring Design provides design and simulation tools for the creation of wiring diagrams and verification of electrical systems. Solid Edge Harness Design adds harness and formboard design tools with automated part selection, design validation, and manufacturing report generation. Solid Edge PCB Design accelerates schematic capture and PCB layout, and is fully integrated with mechanical design to reduce costly errors, according to the company.

New design for additive manufacturing capabilities include better control of shapes, weight and strength, and specific factors of safety to enable customers to develop new designs never before possible. Solid Edge also automates print preparation, including multi-color, multi-material printing capability, which reduces bill of material size and parts inventory and decreases dependency on costly manufacturing equipment. Also new in Solid Edge 2019 is Solid Edge CAM Pro, which can be used to efficiently program CNC machine tools helping confirm parts are manufactured as designed.

“The global market requirement to develop and deliver increasingly complex products in shrinking timeframes has created many new challenges for our customers, as well as new opportunities to differentiate,” said John Miller, senior vice president, Mainstream Engineering, Siemens PLM Software, via a press release. “I’m confident that the integration of leading technologies from Mentor and the next-generation design capabilities delivered in the Solid Edge 2019 portfolio will empower our customers to innovate in the new era of digitalization.”

For more information, visit Siemens PLM Software’s Solid Edge site.