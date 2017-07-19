Siemens’ Automotive Solution Addresses Embedded Software

Siemens PLM Software‘s new Integrated Software Engineering solution for the automotive industry addresses several of the critical product development challenges associated with the growth of embedded software in today’s automobiles. By integrating application lifecycle management (ALM) software with product lifecycle management (PLM) software, Siemens reports that it is aiming to manage the inherently different lifecycles of electro-mechanical systems and the development of software used to control those physical systems. As a result, automotive companies could enhance software functionality and traceability, while improving overall product quality and reducing automotive recalls associated with embedded software, Siemens reports.

“As cars get more sophisticated – with features like collision avoidance, automatic parallel parking, and the advent of self-driving autonomous vehicles – the need for software to control these functions will continue to accelerate, resulting in increased challenges for product development,” says Dave Lauzun, vice president of Automotive & Transportation, Siemens PLM Software.

Over the next several months, Siemens PLM Software says it plans to launch a series of announcements about its Digital Enterprise Industry Solutions .

For more info, visit Siemens PLM Software.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.