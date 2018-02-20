Siemens and BRIDG Partner to Develop Digital Twin Solutions for Semiconductor Manufacturing

Siemens PLM Software announces a partnership with BRIDG to drive the development of digital twin technologies for the semiconductor industry by providing Siemens’ PLM software portfolio to enable BRIDG’s research and development activities. The combination of expertise will help establish a Digital Enterprise Solution for semiconductor manufacturing at the BRIDG wafer fabrication facility located at NeoCity in Osceola County, FL.

With an in-kind software grant valued at more than $30M, this partnership creates a milestone—a digital enterprise implementation in the semiconductor industry. Siemens’ Digital Enterprise solutions enable manufacturing companies to streamline and digitalize their entire business process, integrating suppliers into the mix. Designed as a flexible and adaptable fabrication facility, BRIDG is focused on the manufacturing development of advanced technologies in smart sensors, imagers, advanced devices and 2.5D/3D chip integration.

Through this partnership, the new BRIDG Digital Enterprise site will feature the Siemens product lifecycle management (PLM) portfolio, ranging from requirements management, product design, simulation, manufacturing and yield management to product performance analytics. Manufacturers in the semiconductor industry can use this digital enterprise solution to help improve manufacturing throughput, improve product quality and reduce costs. The initial deployment includes the Tecnomatix portfolio for plant simulation, Camstar Semiconductor Suite and Calibre Design and Manufacturing Solutions from Siemens’ recent acquisition of Mentor Graphics.

“This program will establish digital duplicates for model-based systems that lay the foundation for semiconductor design for manufacturing,” says Chester Kennedy, chief executive officer, BRIDG. “Partners like Siemens help us develop and provide commercialization infrastructure, as well as the capability for proof of concept, custom development and pilot production.”

“BRIDG is in a unique position to advance innovation in the semiconductor industry as well as other industries with their smart manufacturing wafer fabrication facility dedicated to new product launch in the IoT segment,” says Rob Rudder, vice president, Siemens PLM Software. “Siemens is proud to partner with BRIDG and provide our Digital Enterprise Solution to help accelerate innovation in the manufacturing development of advanced technologies in smart sensors.”

Siemens’ Digital Enterprise Solutions can help semiconductor manufacturers improve manufacturing throughput, product quality and overall cost effectiveness across the lifecycle of their products from ideation to realization and utilization. The simulation of products with a digital twin, prior to actual manufacturing, can help companies eliminate future processing errors and improve their fabrication outputs. Change management, manufacturing execution software (MES) and yield management technology within the solution enable semiconductor manufacturers to more easily identify quality issues and their root causes in real time. Additionally, compressing the new product introduction (NPI) cycle and helping to eliminate disparate legacy systems can help save money and streamline system maintenance.

This in-kind software grant is the third Siemens has announced in the state of Florida in the last year. Previously, it was announced that in-kind academic software grants were made to the University of Central Florida and Florida Institute of Technology.

For more information, visit Siemens PLM Software.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.