Siemens Buys Lightwork Design to Deliver Advanced 3D Data Visualization

Siemens PLM Software has entered into an agreement to acquire Sheffield, UK-based Lightwork Design, a computer software and technology licensing company specializing in 3D rendering software development and virtual reality (VR) experience generation. With the addition of Lightwork Design, Siemens PLM Software will provide customers with enhanced 3D data visualization, high-end rendering and VR capabilities via its comprehensive suite of 3D product lifecycle management (PLM) applications.

In addition, the acquisition expands Siemens’ ‘open business’ strategy with a commitment to continue to provide software toolkits for 3D data preprocessing for visualization, rendering and virtual reality, helping continue Siemens’ position in technology licensing to independent software vendors, Siemens reports. The offerings of Lightwork Design will be combined with Siemens’ existing PLM Components business, which includes Parasolid software, D-Cubed software and Kineo software, where more than 240 companies integrate Siemens PLM Software technology into 350 commercial applications.

“With this acquisition, we increase the accuracy of the digital twin by adding advanced visualization, rendering and virtual reality technology into all phases of the virtual product development process,” says Tony Hemmelgarn, CEO, Siemens PLM Software. “The visualization and virtual reality space is continually changing and growing, and Lightwork Design has the advanced 3D data visualization, rendering and virtual reality technology required to help keep us in the forefront of the marketplace.”

This latest acquisition builds upon previous investments in software offerings for the digital enterprise, which connects virtual product development and production planning with the real production environment and lifecycle support. Lightwork Design capabilities are already embedded into NX software, Siemens’ 3D design application and will also be added to other offerings across the Siemens portfolio. This enhances the digital twin by adding critical visualization information to the virtual product: from the initial product design and sophisticated product engineering, to simulation and test and through design visualization. Using more realistic imagery, simulations and VR environments can help customers identify and address potential product problems early in the lifecycle.

“The demand for high-end, interactive and consistent product visualization in design and manufacturing is growing quickly,” says David Forrester, CEO, Lightwork Design. “Combining our Iray+ technology and virtual reality collaborative design review software with Siemens PLM Software’s business will enable us to provide world-class solutions to the design and manufacturing industry on an even larger scale.”

For more info, visit Siemens PLM Software.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.