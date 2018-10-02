Siemens Closes Mendix Acquisition

Siemens has closed the acquisition of Mendix, eight weeks after the transaction was announced as part of the company’s Vision 2020+ strategy.

With the addition of Mendix, Siemens enters the low-code application development market and will invest in Mendix to build on its position, across its existing customer verticals and the Siemens customer base.

“Siemens will continue to invest in Mendix’s independent go-to-market operations, product roadmap, brand and developer community, building on our legacy as the most innovative and open low-code cloud platform,” says Derek Roos, co-founder and CEO of Mendix. “Our platform will remain industry and ecosystem agnostic. We will build on our industry-first partnerships with SAP and IBM, and we’re going to bring even more differentiated software solutions to market by combining Siemens’ deep vertical know-how with the Mendix platform.”

Further, the combined market offering of Siemens comprehensive Digital Enterprise Software suite, Mendix low-code application development and MindSphere IoT ecosystem creates a true innovation platform of choice for organizations large and small to digitally transform their enterprises. Customers are empowered to make product and manufacturing information universally accessible and useful for their business via a range of integrated, yet open, best-in-class technology for the creation, management, organization and insight of product and manufacturing data.

Customers have access to a large open ecosystem of IoT, Cloud and Digital Enterprise Software experts, with a collection of applications, developer communities, professional service expertise and academic and research relationships.

“Across Siemens’ customer base, products and services are becoming ever more connected. Billions of intelligent devices and machines generate massive amounts of data, creating a bridge between real and virtual worlds. Turning these vast amounts of data into value is a key success factor for our customers,” says Klaus Helmrich, member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG. “Siemens is committed to investing in our digital innovation platform that helps our customers design, optimize, build and accelerate their product and manufacturing innovations. We have brought together the main domains involved in the innovation process, are connecting them through a collaborative platform, building a digital feedback loop leveraging IoT and delivering this system on the cloud.”

Mendix is part of the software business of Siemens’ Digital Factory and the Mendix platform will be adopted across other Siemens businesses as the standard low-code platform to bring new software solutions to market.

