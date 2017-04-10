Siemens Closes Mentor Graphics Acquisition

With the recent closing of its acquisition of electronic design automation (EDA) software leader, Mentor Graphics Corporation (Mentor), Siemens reports that Mentor is now part of Siemens’ product lifecycle management (PLM) software business.

As DE reported in December, Siemens announced plans to acquire the maker of electronic design automation tools for $37.25 a share, which amounts to an enterprise value of roughly $4.5 billion.

“The entire suite of EDA offerings from Mentor are critically important to our vision of growing our customer base and delivering the world’s most comprehensive portfolio of software solutions to build the Digital Enterprise,” says Tony Hemmelgarn, president and CEO, Siemens PLM Software. “Software tools such as Electrical & Wire Harness Design and Electronic Systems Design, perfectly complement our existing solutions, while tools for IC Design, Verification, Test and Manufacturing expand our offerings and expertise into adjacent segments to bring value to a new set of clients.

