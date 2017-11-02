Siemens’ Digital Enterprise Industry Solution Streamlines Machine Building

Siemens provides a new solution for the industrial machinery industry, Advanced Machine Engineering. It addresses the challenges machinery manufacturers face today with ever-increasing product complexity along with the demand of rapid delivery times. The Advanced Machine Engineering solution provides a platform that connects mechanical, electrical and software engineering data and allows engineers to have access to a completely digital prototype, or a digital twin, that can be tested virtually throughout the development process.

This solution employs a modularized product development strategy, which can establish common parts and processes among a family of products while defining functional modules that can be easily modified to meet a customer’s requirements and related changes. Employing advanced multidisciplinary techniques can enable a move away from a serial development process to a more concurrent process.

The Advanced Machine Engineering solution leverages mechatronic design, which provides a common framework for mechanical, electrical and software disciplines to work in parallel. By establishing a common language between disciplines, or a digital thread, parallel collaboration from the earliest stages of product development is enabled. Leveraging this software can reduce the number of physical prototypes necessary during product development, Siemens reports.

Reducing physical prototypes, and the costs associated with them, is further enhanced through the use of complete digital twins of machines that can now be built to design, test and commission new products. Utilizing these digital twins for virtual commissioning creates a product development cycle that allows testing before the product is built.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.