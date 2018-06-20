Siemens Extends Capabilities of Model-Based Systems Engineering Solution

Siemens PLM Software announces extensions to its portfolio for model-based systems engineering (MBSE) to enable multi-domain engineering as a key component of the systems-driven product development strategy. Building on its MBSE technology, Siemens PLM Software is enriching the solution with a commitment to open standards and the open source software enabling these technologies to integrate with the digital twin.

For this purpose, Siemens PLM Software has entered into a partnership agreement with Obeo, a software provider of customizable modeling solutions. The partnership with Obeo will complement Siemens’ Multi-Domain Engineering capability by providing modeling solutions, engineering methodologies and industry-specific process templates. These offerings allow customers to either use standard modeling languages, such as System Modeling Language (SysML) or Capella, or to apply their own process methodology.

“With this partnership, Obeo brings users of Siemens PLM Software the benefits of closed-loop model integration between product architecture and downstream engineering,” says Etienne Juliot, vice-president and cofounder of Obeo. “Managing the system, software and hardware architecture characteristics in an integrated repository that is ‘single source of truth’ uniquely enables a digital thread across the digital twins, and therefore the best way to find an optimal trade-off between reliability, cost, and performance to master multi-domain system development.”

The combined solution, underpinned by the collaboration platform Active Workspace for Teamcenter, can be used to optimize designs for cost, performance and in-service maintenance, and to deliver continuous validation against requirements. The user experience is augmented by co-design aids such as cross-visualization and automatic object reconciliation between NX, Simcenter and Capital, Siemens’ integrated electric and electronic design and validation platform.

“Siemens’ System Driven Product Development solutions are unique to the market in the way that we are able to integrate MBSE throughout the entire product lifecycle with Teamcenter,” says Tony Hemmelgarn, CEO of Siemens PLM Software. “Siemens’ longstanding culture of openness resonates well with Obeo’s mission to provide open software solutions to create and transform complex systems, leveraging open source technologies such as Sirius, Acceleo and Capella. Together, we look to help further our customers’ goal to implement innovative and flexible modeling solutions, combining the value of open source and the reliability of established software providers.”

Integrated with Teamcenter, the combination of NX CAD, Simcenter for mechatronic systems simulation, and Polarion for embedded software development enables systems engineering across all major engineering domains. The partnership with Obeo will help provide a seamless integration between Siemens’ MBSE solution and industry standards, the companies report. The solution will deliver comprehensive requirements, including functional, logical, physical and flow.

