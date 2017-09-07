Siemens, Identify3D Partner for Digital Manufacturing Capabilities

Identify3D, a software provider for digital manufacturing security and traceability, announces its partnership with Siemens to advance their Digital Factory. Identify3D will integrate its technology with Siemens’ Sinumerik computer-numerical control (CNC) and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software. These integrations will be available to Siemens clients in December.

Identify3D’s offerings enable encrypted product data, certified authentication of users and machines, and timed expiration of all digital part designs. Creating a Digital Twin in the engineering phase, the technology enables manufacturers to secure digital IP.

Siemens’ Digital Factory Division provides a portfolio of hardware and software designed with a goal of a complete digital representation of the entire physical value chain, the company reports. Through this integration, Identify3D will enable Siemens customers to secure their intellectual property, ensure that products are produced according to defined engineering requirements, and provide full traceability of manufactured parts. Data captured throughout this process can provide traceability for in-depth analytics and reporting, the companies report.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.