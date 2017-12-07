Siemens launches MindSphere Partner Program

Siemens announces the MindSphere Partner Program, the newest element of its open cloud-based internet of things (IoT) operating system. This program, launched globally, equips partners in operational technology (OT) and informational technology (IT) areas through the capabilities of MindSphere and IoT technology.

“Siemens’ open platform as a service approach, combined with its enhanced partner program, provides key resources to jointly solve problems for our customers,” explains Paul Albada Jelgersma, senior vice president, Global Head of Atos Services for Siemens’ MindSphere, Atos IoT Services.

Through the MindSphere Partner Program, partners can build IoT applications and solutions on the MindSphere operating system. The program is built specifically to help partners who desire to leverage the open cloud-based nature of MindSphere to address a range of device and enterprise application connectivity protocol options, industry applications, advanced analytics and a development environment that uses both Siemens’ open platform-as-a-service (PaaS) capabilities along with access to native Amazon (AWS) cloud services.

Through these capabilities, MindSphere connects real things to the digital world and provides industry applications and digital services to drive business success. The open PaaS model will enables a partner ecosystem to develop and deliver new applications. Target partner business models for the MindSphere Partner Program include system integrators, application developers, consulting and strategy partners, technology partners, connectivity partners and hybrid OT partners.

The new MindSphere Partner Program is based on a globally-consistent three-tier program structure (Platinum, Gold and Silver). Partners in all tiers have the ability to access new business development benefits, and earn influencer fees by identifying and helping close new MindSphere opportunities via a deal registration tool. Gold and Platinum Partners are also eligible for business development funding to drive proof of concept, marketing and technical activities. A MindSphere partner manager will work with such partners to define a joint business plan to align resources for joint success.

In related news, Siemens reports that the latest release of MindSphere operating system will be hosted for the first time on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“We’ve listened to our customer’s demand for high availability and global scale, and are embracing a new AWS first approach to MindSphere,” says Steve Bashada, executive vice president of Siemens Cloud Application Services. “Thanks to our collaboration with AWS, Siemens customers and partners will have access to one of the best Industrial IoT Application Programming Interfaces from Siemens, coupled with direct access to AWS services for faster application development.”

Siemens and its partners can develop MindSphere applications through application programming interfaces (APIs) and deliver digital services in collaboration with AWS. These collaborations enable MindSphere to provide a holistic set of IoT solutions and services, matching the requirements of our customers, providing numerous opportunities to build and operate digital offerings around MindSphere on AWS.

MindSphere applications are being developed across multiple Siemens business units.

General availability to the latest version of MindSphere will be provided in January 2018.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.