Siemens’ next47, Microsoft Ventures, and Porsche SE Invest $30 Million in Markforged

Markforged has completed a $30 million Series C round of funding. next47, the Siemens-backed venture firm, led the round, with Microsoft Ventures, and Porsche SE also making investments. All three new investors are also customers, using Markforged printers to reduce time to market, according to the companies. They join existing investors Matrix, Northbridge and Trinity. Markforged has raised $57 million to date.

Mark forged can 3d print a complete range of materials from plastic to carbon fiber to metal with a cloud-connected software platform designed to simplify the manufacturing process.

Markforged also announced they have achieved profitability in Q1, having grown revenues by 300% in 2017.

“Markforged is making 3D printing simple, repeatable and fast,” says Lak Ananth, managing partner at Siemens next47, who will also be joining the Markforged Board. “This has far-reaching implications for our target industries, from automotive and aerospace to healthcare and energy.”

