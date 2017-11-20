Siemens’ NX Expands Toolset for Digitalizing Machine Shop

The latest version of Siemens PLM Software‘s NX software combines the next generation of tools for additive manufacturing, computer numerical control (CNC) machining, robotics and quality inspection to enable the digitalization of part manufacturing within a single, integrated, end-to-end system. The new NX Machining Line Planner tool, combined with integrated NX CAM software for feature-based machining, provides new capabilities for industries with high-volume production of complicated parts, such as automotive and industrial machinery.

Robotic programming technology provides the ability to automate complete manufacturing cells, including programming robots to perform machining and pick-and-place operations. Adaptive milling and tube milling are new capabilities that provide ways to automate CNC machine programming and accelerate cutting of complex parts.

Mold and die manufacturers can now automatically and accurately determine tool production costs through seamless integration between NX and the Teamcenter portfolio. Engineers can now use NX to automatically recognize features and parameters on the desired part, and provide pertinent information to Teamcenter, which can precisely calculate the tool cost.

New to this version, NX Machining Line Planner, combined with integrated NX CAM, enables the feature recognition, distribution, balancing, programming and simulation of operations over multiple setups and machines. NX Machining Line Planner uses a digital twin of the complete machining line and NX CAM feature-based machining technology to optimize the entire process. NX Machining Line Planner, combined with the power of the digital twin, offers a solution that enables automotive and machinery manufacturers to reduce planning time and increase overall production results.

The latest version also expands the new additive manufacturing solution in NX by including the new module, NX AM for HP Multi Jet Fusion, which is certified by HP and powered by Materialise, to prepare print jobs for HP Jet Fusion 4200 3D printers. The NX software module will allow customers to develop and manage parts in a single software environment for Multi Jet Fusion printing solutions, avoid costly and time-consuming data conversions and third-party tools and improve their overall design-to-finished-part workflow efficiency. Additionally, Siemens develops applications for additive manufacturing process simulation in Simcenter 3D to help manufacturers industrialize additive manufacturing by printing components the first time.

