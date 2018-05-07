Siemens Partners with American Center for Mobility

Siemens PLM Software and the Michigan-based American Center for Mobility (ACM) announced a new partnership that brings Siemens’ Simulation and Test solution for Automotive to ACM to support virtual and physical testing and validation of automated and connected vehicles. Siemens is already part of similar strategic initiatives in Singapore and the Netherlands, focused on the testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles and infrastructure in real-world environments.

Siemens PLM Software also partners with other companies in supporting ACM including AT&T, Visteon Corporation, Toyota, Ford and Hyundai America Technical Center Inc., Microsoft, Subaru of America, Inc. and Adient. As ACM’s preferred simulation provider, Siemens PLM Software is part of ACM’s Industry Advisory Board.

Included in the Siemens Simulation and Test solution for Automotive is Simcenter Prescan software for virtual simulation, developed by recently acquired TASS International and now part of the Simcenter portfolio. The partnership was formalized on April 25 in the presence of Michigan Gov. Snyder, who on the same day signed a memorandum of understanding with the Dutch government on supporting innovation and deployment of connected and automated vehicle technologies.

“It is essential we collaborate on policy, regulations and standards to make transportation safe and more accessible for all,” Snyder says. “This partnership between Siemens PLM Software and ACM shows the global nature of the work that needs to be done.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Siemens to provide these important virtual technologies, which play a critical role in developing an integrated toolchain for testing and validation,” says John Maddox, ACM president and CEO. “This is extremely important to help us enable the development of validation methodologies and regulations for the safe deployment of these technologies on public roads.”

The Simcenter Prescan simulation environment produces highly realistic, physics-based simulation of raw sensor data for potential driving scenarios and traffic situations.

“Our unique and complete representation of the digital twin integrates electronics, software and hardware-based systems. Because we cover all three of these disciplines in our digital twin, we can use these twins to run accurate simulations of the complex vehicle behavior found in autonomous vehicle systems,” says Tony Hemmelgarn, CEO of Siemens PLM Software. “Multiphysics simulation is critical for autonomous vehicles, where the digital twin can drive billions of virtual miles and our solutions can predict exactly what’s going to happen in the real world.”

One of 10 federally-designated proving grounds for developing and testing self-driving vehicles, the ACM provides real-world environments with the ability to test under a range of driving environments and infrastructure that includes a 2.5-mile highway loop, a 700-foot curved tunnel, two double overpasses, intersections and roundabouts. TASS International was an integral part of the original development of the center, using its modeling and realization expertise to conduct layout and feasibility studies that led to the center in its current form today.

“A one-of-a-kind facility like ACM where we can reliably, and safely push the boundaries of today’s technologies provides a unique advantage to our business and our automotive customers,” states Jan van den Oetelaar, CEO of TASS International. “Siemens is currently at the nexus of the fast-changing virtual and physical worlds of transportation – and thanks to the ACM, we will now be able to jointly advance the development of our products and services to support industry, insurance and authorities in the validation of automated and connected systems.”

Sources: Press materials received from the company.