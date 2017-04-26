Siemens Digital Part Manufacturing Platform Designed to Boost Global Additive Manufacturing Market

Siemens has a new online collaborative platform designed to bring on-demand product design and 3D printing production to the global manufacturing industry.

The part manufacturing platform, being developed by Siemens’ product lifecycle management (PLM) software business, will provide an environment capable of connecting all members of the global manufacturing community to maximize resource utilization, access additive manufacturing expertise and expand business opportunity, according to the company. For example, by linking part buyers to micro-factories, the platform would enable members to 3D print production parts on-demand where needed worldwide.

The platform will create an online ecosystem made up of qualified members from areas such as product designers, job shops, part buyers, 3D printer OEMs, material suppliers, expert services providers and micro-factories. Members will be able to instantly connect with other members to initiate co-innovation of products using the latest software tools for additive manufacturing.

According to the company, a global network of experts all having access to the same gateway could participate in and contribute to the design and development of a reimagined product for additive manufacturing. Also, part buyers could use the platform to quickly find qualified services, enhance job scheduling and reduce the time to obtain production quantities of end-use parts at needed locations. At the same time, manufacturing service providers could create a pipeline of job orders for next generation designs, maximize machine utilization and expand their businesses. Finally, 3D printer OEMs could connect with the community regarding their latest systems, technology and expertise for repeatable production of industrial parts and quantities.

The new digital platform is expected to launch in mid-2018.

For more information, visit Siemens PLM Software.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.