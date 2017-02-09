Siemens PLM Software Helps Land Rover BAR Develop America’s Cup Entry

For almost three years, Siemens’ product lifecycle management (PLM) software business has been helping Land Rover BAR to design, evaluate, verify and produce Britain’s America’s Cup Class (ACC) catamaran–on-time and on-budget. Working with Siemens, the team successfully managed the ambitious schedule using an integrated software environment for product lifecycle development that enabled multiple disciplines to work together seamlessly.

“Siemens’ software technology has enabled us to simulate, analyze and test design solutions throughout the design and build process,” said Andy Claughton, chief technology officer of Land Rover BAR. “Using this software has saved time and will allow us to continue to make improvements up to the competition, where we hope to bring the Cup home to Britain for the first time in race history.”

To effectively engineer a highly competitive and innovative racing boat, continuous improvements must be made to the design during development. PLM solutions from Siemens allow Land Rover BAR to create the digital twin of their boat for rapid evaluation and collaboration. By discussing technical changes within the team on the basis of 3D models representing the digital twin, the design is improved more quickly and at less cost.

“To be successful, the race requires teams to integrate seamlessly during development and design, and continue through testing,” said Tony Hemmelgarn, president and CEO of Siemens PLM Software. “Our integrated industry solutions, combined with the expertise of the entire design and racing team from Land Rover BAR and partners, has resulted in an impressive world-class racing boat for the British team.”

For more information visit Siemens PLM Software.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.