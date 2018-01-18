Siemens PLM Software and Launch Forth Team up for Education

Siemens PLM Software and Launch Forth are joining forces today to educate the future workforce by offering free professional CAD software to a co-creation community of 185,000 innovators that are focused on product development, idea generation and creating solutions for challenges.

Members of the Launch Forth community, and those who join by July 1, will receive an exclusive version of Siemens Solid Edge software called the “Launch Forth Community Edition.” This version will be full featured with unlimited usage, but will watermark any exported 2D files.

Solid Edge is a portfolio of software tools that address all aspects of the product development process – 3D design, simulation, manufacturing and data management. Solid Edge combines the speed and simplicity of direct modeling with the flexibility and control of parametric design.

“We believe that Launch Forth is successfully exploring the future of work and our ability to partner with them is a perfect example of a how businesses can collaborate and win using new, more collaborative models,” says Philipp Tietjen, director of strategic initiatives for mainstream engineering. “Siemens will provide subject matter experts to engage with Launch Forth Members to help offer guidance in using the Solid Edge software as well as tips and tricks in the forms of videos that can be posted within specific projects on the platform.”

Launch Forth is an enterprise-level SaaS platform. Powered by an open-innovation community of over 185,000 solvers, Launch Forth members participate in projects sponsored by enterprise-level clients including HP, Inc. General Electric, Co., Local Motors and Airbus from anywhere in the world on their own time. Within these projects, members have an opportunity to collaborate with minds from around the world, team up to work together to solve perplexing issues, compete for prizes by submitting their own ideas, models and solutions and build their professional reputation.

Since its inception, Launch Forth has tested the ability of a shared community membership model to develop products and ideas in the industrial testing, home appliance and consumer electronics industries.

GE Fuse accepted the challenge and developed eight products with the community in less than a year, including an on-wing inspection device for airplane engines and a universal x-ray adaptor. Wanting to push the boundaries even further, HP Inc. and Launch Forth have partnered to co-create a city for the first million people to live on Mars. Launch Forth also worked with Airbus to develop a drone services portal.

The free Siemens software will be given to all existing Launch Forth community members and any new members starting July 1, 2018. Launch Forth membership is free.

For more info, Siemens PLM Software and Launch Forth.

