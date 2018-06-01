Siemens Releases Latest Version of Teamcenter PLM Software

Siemens PLM Software turns out the latest version of the Teamcenter portfolio of product lifecycle management (PLM) software. Teamcenter helps reduce the overall cost to manage and maintain PLM through cloud-based deployment options, while providing more convenient web browser access, on any smart device, along with tools to more easily manage and maintain the software, according to the company. New and enhanced solutions extend the technical depth and business-solution breadth of the Teamcenter PLM portfolio.

“We’re focused on making Teamcenter more cost-effective to deploy and own, while extending access to more users with web-based solutions spanning across the product lifecycle,” says Joe Bohman, senior vice president, Lifecycle Collaboration Software for Siemens PLM Software. “With this release, our customers will enjoy significantly faster performance across multiple sites – for example, up to 10 times faster data transfers, 5-10 times faster data synchronization, and increased throughout up to 2 million objects per hour.”

Teamcenter offers greater IT efficiency with modern, adaptable PLM deployment options, according to the company. Deployment Center, a web-based installer, gives ability to more easily manage Teamcenter. The new release offers full platform support.

Teamcenter gives more options to manage the cost of PLM ownership by partnering with a diverse cloud partner base, including Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services, and leveraging the cloud expertise of Siemens’ global managed services organization and channel partners.

By adding the option of client-side graphics processing for Active Workspace users, Teamcenter helps reduces cost and improve performance of the collaboration between MCAD and non-MCAD users by taking advantage of existing hardware investments.

Teamcenter delivers multisite collaboration by speeding up the transfer and import of large amounts of product data with high throughput during replication and synchronization across sites.

Teamcenter extends web-browser access to more business solutions across the product lifecycle. The new Teamcenter Program Planning solution combines a top-down approach to program planning, determining what should be executed, with a bottom-up approach that validates what can be executed. New smart discovery capabilities for bill of material (BOM) management enable teams and individuals to quickly search and filter across massive amounts of data to find only what is required to fulfill a particular task.

Siemens PLM Software’s approach to Systems Driven Product Development (SDPD) and Model Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) brings together multiple design domains along with considerations like cost, reliability, and manufacturability. SDPD drives the entire downstream development/delivery process for continuous engineering throughout the entire cross-product lifecycle.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.