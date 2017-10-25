Siemens Releases Simcenter 3D

Siemens announces the latest version of Simcenter 3D, its flagship environment for multidisciplinary computer-aided engineering (CAE), with new comprehensive solutions across multiple simulation disciplines. Simcenter 3D is an advanced stand-alone CAE application for analysts and discipline experts that works with data from any CAD source.

Because it is built on the Siemens NX platform, it also works with NX CAD. With more enhancements than previous releases, Simcenter 3D, part of Siemens’s Simcenter portfolio of simulation and test solutions for predictive engineering analytics, aims to impact how simulation engineers can help drive design in industries such as automotive, aerospace and industrial machinery, the company reports.

This latest release provides topology optimization solutions that work with Convergent Modeling technology to provide generative design workflows. These solutions allow for motion modeling and acoustic and structural dynamics simulations.

Simcenter 3D now provides expanded support for general purpose nonlinear solutions based on the NX Nastran multi-step nonlinear solver as well as advanced analysis of composites based on LMS Samtech Samcef software. This latest release also delivers several enhancements to improve industry workflows across a wide range of industries, for modeling connections in large assemblies as well as accurate simulation of flexible pipes and hoses, the company reports.

Working with NX CAD and Convergent Modeling technology, Simcenter 3D now offers generative design solutions for designers and advanced analysts. Output from a topology optimization process can be used directly in the design process, without the need to recreate geometry.

Furthermore, engineers can now work directly with scanned data or an optimized shape to conduct more detailed simulations. By using Simcenter 3D along with HEEDS software for design exploration automation, engineers are able to fully explore the design space and generate designs that meet more stringent design requirements.

New with this release, hybrid modeling allows analysts to incorporate test-based data into their simulation models to achieve better accuracy within the simulation. Other enhancements include support for modeling submechanisms within motion assemblies, faster computation time for analytical contact in motion models, and improved performance for interior and exterior acoustics simulation, the company reports.

Nonlinear simulation in Simcenter 3D is greatly expanded by leveraging enhancements in NX Nastran and integrating capabilities from the LMS Samcef solver. In addition to the already strong capabilities for simulating nonlinear thermo-mechanical behavior in turbomachinery, Simcenter 3D now offers expanded support for general purpose nonlinear simulation with more elements, robustness and algorithms for multistep nonlinear simulation. Additionally, support for curing simulation of composites now allows prediction of residual stresses and spring-back effects.

Several of the enhancements target industry-specific workflows. Simulation engineers in automotive, aerospace, and heavy machinery companies benefit from the integration of universal connections support, which can help to efficiently build large system models with many connections and solve across several solvers. Simcenter 3D also leverages the LMS Samcef solver for simulation of flexible pipes and hoses.

“With our latest release of Simcenter 3D we are able to integrate multiple technologies from different tools all under one platform. Capitalizing on our deep experience in geometry-based CAE as well as our strength in key disciplines such as structural dynamics, acoustics, motion, and nonlinear analysis, we have enhanced Simcenter 3D to enable more streamlined workflows and a broader set of simulations in support of performance engineering,” says Jan Leuridan, senior vice president for Simulation and Test Solutions, Siemens PLM Software.

For more info, visit Siemens.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.