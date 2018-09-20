Siemens’ Teamcenter Achieves AWS Industrial Software Competency

Siemens PLM Software has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Industrial Software Competency status for the Teamcenter portfolio. Achieving the AWS Industrial Software Competency highlights Siemens as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member and industry expert, working closely with AWS and delivering effective solutions. AWS established the AWS Partner Competency Program to help identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise. To receive this designation, APN Partners must undergo rigorous AWS technical validation related to industry-specific technology, as well as an assessment of the security, performance and reliability of their solutions.

“Siemens PLM Software went through an extensive evaluation for the AWS Industrial Software Competency designation, and we are excited to be one of the first PLM vendors selected,” says Joe Bohman, senior vice president of Lifecycle Collaboration Software, Siemens PLM Software.

Acting as the digital thread that connects many data sources, Teamcenter helps companies digitalize information to closely simulate their products and processes—improving global collaboration throughout the enterprise. Using Teamcenter on the cloud helps customers lower their cost of product lifecycle management (PLM) ownership by simplifying deployments, eliminating large upfront infrastructure costs and improving enterprise access to PLM data and processes.

Siemens PLM Software’s suite of integrated software and hardware solutions integrate and digitalize entire value chains. Product lifecycle management (PLM), manufacturing operations management (MOM) and totally integrated automation (TIA) are delivered using the Teamcenter data model, and connected to MindSphere, the cloud-based, open internet of things (IoT) operating system, which also achieved AWS Industrial Software Competency status.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.